KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he will consult the Cabinet on revising an Education Ministry guideline that bans schools from receiving funds generated from selling tobacco products and alcoholic beverages.

The guideline currently forbids schools from receiving such funds.

“Tomorrow, when I go to the Cabinet (meeting), I will tell them that this guideline should be revised,” Loke was quoted as saying in a report by Malaysiakini.

“The guideline should not have such restrictions, at least not for Chinese primary schools,” he said at a press conference held at SMK Besar in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan.

Loke, who is also the DAP secretary-general, criticised those making an issue out of the matter, saying Tiger Beer has been organising fundraising concerts for Chinese schools for 30 years, asking why it has become an issue now.

“In fact, I attended one dinner about a week ago. All this while it has never been an issue until this one Selangor PAS leader raised the matter and attacked the deputy minister who attended the event,” he said.

He also reminded the public that Tiger Beer is a tax-paying local company and said that it was unfortunate that the issue is being played up by the opposition.

Asked about the guideline, Loke said, “This guideline was introduced on March 29, 2018, and we were unaware of its existence.”

“Therefore, tomorrow I will go to the Cabinet to explain that this guideline is impractical, as Chinese primary schools most definitely need charity performances to support Chinese education.

He added that these programmes are organised outside school premises to collect donations for school development.

“Right now, the opposition wants to create an issue out of everything to create a polemic,” Loke said.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh has also criticised Selangor PAS for stirring up the issue, accusing the party of distorting facts and inciting the emotions of the Malays.

The Education Ministry has said that it would investigate the matter.

It was recently reported that Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu had attended an event by a SJK(C) in Sungai Pelek, which is in her constituency, along with Selangor state executive councillor for local government, new village development and tourism Ng Suee Lim, and Sungai Pelek assemblyperson Lwi Kian Keong.

One of the sponsors of the event was Tiger Beer — arguably the country’s biggest beer brand, manufactured by Heineken Malaysia Bhd.

The move was then criticised by Islamist party PAS for allegedly “normalising” alcohol consumption.

Earlier today, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek reportedly said that no exemptions will be given for schools to receive funds from tobacco or alcohol sponsors.

She reportedly said that her minister would also not review the guidelines, and urged all schools to adhere to them.