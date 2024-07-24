



PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — Amid rumours of potential cooperation between Umno and PAS in the upcoming general election, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil mockingly said that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is “worried sick” over it.

He also claimed that Bersatu knows that it is a liability towards Perikatan Nasional (PN) and coalition member PAS.

“What we know at this time, the main leadership in Umno and Barisan Nasional, stated that there was no discussion with PAS. I think the one who feels more scared is Bersatu. Whatever it is, I’m sure Bersatu must be worried sick about this.

“We know that many people in Nenggiri hope that PAS will contest there. So, I think the most worried is Bersatu. They know and understand that they are a liability to PN and also PAS,” he said in a post-Cabinet meeting press conference at his ministry here.

On Monday, Utusan Malaysia reported PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari as saying that several informal meetings between Umno and PAS leaders have taken place to discuss cooperation for the 16th general election (GE16).

Ahmad Fadhli noted that these informal meetings hold the potential to reunite the fragmented Malay votes.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that no PAS party leaders have met him to discuss reviving cooperation with the Islamist party.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also denied these claims, suggesting that such discussions might occur among party members or supporters but not involve the leadership of both parties.