KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Missing six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui is undergoing health inspection at a Selangor hospital after she was found in Batang Kali earlier, Johor state executive councillor Ling Tian Soon reportedly said.

The Star quoted the Johor health and environment committee chairman saying that Leo’s family is now calling for some space from the public to recover from the horrific experience.

“She is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Selangor; we will share updates about her and her family later.

“For now, let them recover first and give them some space,” Ling was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, the Johor police announced that their counterpart in Selangor have found missing Leo at a budget hotel.

Johor Police Chief M. Kumar said she was found safe at around 4am, and a male suspect aged 31 who was found at the scene has also been arrested.

The police said that no motive has yet been ascertained over the alleged kidnapping, and no ransom demand was made.

Kumar said Leo has been sent to a hospital for health inspection, but had seemed fine.

In response, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi thanked the police and urged the public to not speculate on the case of the girl, who went missing in Iskandar Puteri over the weekend.