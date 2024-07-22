GEORGE TOWN, July 22 — The preliminary publicity programme for the Penang South Island 2050 Local Plan (RTPSI 2050) is now on public display for a week starting today.

The preliminary publicity programme, held at three different locations, is to gather feedback, ideas and suggestions from the public before the draft PSI 2050 local plan is produced.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the preliminary publicity programme is open to everyone to submit their views and suggestions.

“I also request that continuous dissemination be made to all parties so that no one is excluded from giving their insightful views and suggestions,” he said in a statement issued by the Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC).

He said the PSI local plan will incorporate national, state and local policies based on the state’s smart, green and sustainable development strategy.

The Penang South Island, now known as the Silicon Island project for Island A, is the ongoing reclamation project off the southern coast of Penang island to create an island covering 2,300 acres of land.

Chow said Silicon Island was designed with the best urban design practices in mind and in accordance with the principles of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 45 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, and prioritising green urban planning.

“The development of Silicon Island is also in line with the Penang Structure Plan 2030 and the advice from the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN),” he said.

The Penang State Town and Country Planning Department will produce the draft PSI 2050 local plan upon completion of the preliminary publicity programme.

There will also be a publicity and public participation programme for the draft PSI 2050 local plan to gather views and feedback from stakeholders.

Penang Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee Chairman Jason H’ng said the local plan is a primary reference document for planning and development control.

“The preparation of RTPSI 2050 is a key platform and pragmatic step by the state government as a noble initiative to shape new development on newly reclaimed land areas based on appropriate development controls and in line with the current state scenario,” he said.

He said the goal of the RPSI 2050 study is to provide a comprehensive local plan for the reclaimed island to be a smart, sustainable and resilient development.

He said the preparation of the local plan is subject to the legal provisions of Sections 12 to 16B of Act 172.

“This document must contain proposal maps and written statements supported by implementation guidelines,” he said.

He said the RTPSI 2050 will be a detailed reference for all proposals by the local planning authorities for development and land use.

The preliminary publicity is held at JPBD office (Level 57, Komtar), third floor Komtar, and the Pusat Perkhidmatan Setempat Nelayan (PPSN) Permatang Damar Laut.

It is open from 8 am to 4 pm until July 29.