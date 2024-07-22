KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished Happy Sarawak Day to all the people in the state.

Through a post on his Facebook, Anwar said Sarawak is a state rich in cultural diversity and ethnic harmony which have been the binding factor that guarantees unity, unity and love.

“Sarawak is now one of the states that plays an important role in contributing to the growth and development of the country. The federal government will always provide support so that, together, we can ensure the wellbeing of the people of Sarawak.

“Segulai Sejalai!” he posted. — Bernama