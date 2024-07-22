KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and federal ministers extended their greetings for Sarawak Day to the people of Bumi Kenyalang.

In conjunction with Sarawak’s 61st anniversary today, Fadillah encouraged the people to be grateful and remember their ancestors’ struggles for freedom and independence, stressing that this should inspire ongoing efforts to further develop Sarawak.

The Petra Jaya member of parliament (MP) also urged the people of Sarawak to continue reinforcing bonds and unity while celebrating diversity and maintaining their shared identity as Sarawakians.

“We are entrusted with the responsibility to uphold harmony, ensure the safety of our state and nation, and guarantee stability and unity.

“Achieving progress and prosperity is a challenging journey that cannot be undertaken alone. It requires collective effort, solidarity, and unity from all communities,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Fadillah added that the current state leadership has effectively positioned Sarawak as a highly respected and esteemed state, both locally and internationally, through various achievements, including in the economic sector.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also extended his greetings in a Facebook post, attributing the state’s achievements to the hard work and sacrifices of the Sarawakian community.

“Today, we take pride in seeing Sarawak recognised as one of the best in the world for its economic development.

“The hard work and sacrifices come not only from the pioneers of Sarawak but also from the entire population, contributing to enhanced development, economic growth, and political stability in the state,” said the Kapit MP.

Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who is also the Santubong MP, called Sarawak Day a special occasion to celebrate the state’s unique strengths and its rich tapestry of diverse cultures, traditions, and history.

She described Sarawak’s strength as being rooted in the efforts and commitment of everyone to advance the state, build a harmonious society, and foster unity.

“Let us continue to work together, strengthen our unity, and strive for even greater success. May Sarawak continue to prosper and thrive,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing noted that July 22, 1963, marked a pivotal moment in Sarawak’s history, as the state gained self-governance from British colonial rule, which paved the way for it to join the formation of Malaysia on September 16 the same year.

“Sarawak Day is not just a day of celebration. It’s a day to remember our journey towards self-determination and the strides we’ve made since.

“From the majestic rainforests to the bustling cities, Sarawak is a land of diversity and harmony. Our traditions, music, dance, and cuisine reflect the unique blend of cultures that make us truly special” said the Bintulu MP.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also joined in by posting their greetings on social media, accompanied by Sarawak-themed posters. — Bernama