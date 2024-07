KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has conveyed his well wishes for a Happy Sarawak Day to all the people of the state.

The greeting was made through a poster uploaded on Sultan Ibrahims’ Facebook page today.

Sarawak Day has been celebrated annually on July 22 since 2016 to commemorate the date the state achieved self-governance. — Bernama