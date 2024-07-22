KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The government is considering renting aircraft to fly home Malaysian university students from Bangladesh amid deadly clashes there, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He gave an assurance that the safety of the Malaysian students is paramount.

“The foreign minister has informed me since last night and this morning, following the latest developments in Bangladesh and it seems the situation is worrying.

“For the safety of the children, whether they receive government assistance or not, or private students, we will help,” he told reporters after officiating the National Tax Conference 2024 here.

He said the Foreign Ministry will hold a meeting to discuss the possibility of renting aircraft to bring the Malaysians in Bangladesh home if the situation there becomes more dire.

“On the first day, the situation seemed under control. But now based on embassy information, it seems more appropriate if they are brought back,” Anwar said.

Protests in Bangladesh began in university campuses last week when the country’s youths demanded the government put a stop to a quota system that allocates 30 per cent of public sector jobs to the family members of veterans who fought in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Over 100 people have died since the riots erupted on July 16.

Yesterday, Wisma Putra announced that it had moved Malaysian university students in Bangladesh to the High Commission building in Dhaka for their safety.