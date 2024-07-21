KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Concerns for the safety of Malaysian students in Bangladesh have prompted proactive measures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ensuring their welfare remains paramount.

In response to the ongoing unrest, Malaysian students affected by the situation have been safely relocated to the High Commission building in Dhaka.

“The safety and well-being of Malaysians abroad, especially our students, are our utmost priority,” Wisma Putra said in a statement this afternoon.

“In addition to closely assessing the latest developments, the Ministry and High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka are considering all available options, including evacuation, if necessary,” it added.

The ministry advised all Malaysians in Bangladesh to avoid protest areas, remain vigilant, and adhere to the instructions of local authorities, including any curfew that may be inplace.

The ministry said it is continuing to monitor the situation for developments.

At least 133 people have been killed in Bangladesh following student-led protests demanding an end to a quota system that reserves more than half civil service posts for specific groups, news agency AFP reported earlier today.

The Bangladeshi government has imposed a curfew and riot police have also fired on people who defy it.

The ministry urged Malaysian students in Bangladesh to maintain regular contact and cooperate fully with the High Commission in Dhaka besides activating an Operation Room to facilitate communication with concerned family members.

The Operation Room can be reached at Tel: +603-8887 4570 or email: [email protected] for updates and assistance.