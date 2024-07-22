GEORGE TOWN, July 22 — No new fires have been detected at the Pulau Burung Landfill in Nibong Tebal, Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the situation had been under control since last night but the state will continue to monitor the area.

“I was informed that so far no new fires have been detected, but we will continue to monitor the affected area,” he told the press after the opening ceremony of Penang Export Day 2024 here.

Some 3,500 square metres of the landfill was on fire yesterday afternoon, but was completely extinguished last night.

State Executive Councillor for Local Government, Town and Country Planning Jason H’ng Mooi Lye said the fire was due to the prolonged hot weather.

This is not the first time the landfill caught fire.

Two years ago, in January 2022, an area of more than 8,000 square metres of the landfill caught fire but it took 20 days to completely extinguish the fire.

Chow was also asked if the state is considering other ways to manage waste.

He said one proposal is to convert waste into energy but has yet to decide whether or not to adopt the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672).

The Act aims to ensure uniformity of laws in the control and regulation of matters related to solid waste management and public cleanliness to ensure more efficient, sustainable, and effective waste management and to boost the circular economy.

Chow said discussions on Act 672 have started with the federal government and that a decision is likely to be reached this year.

Only Kedah, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Perlis, and Kuala Lumpur have adopted Act 672 so far.





