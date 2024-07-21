SEPANG, July 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysians to proudly wave the Jalur Gemilang and reflect on the nation’s history as Independence Day approaches.

He emphasised that Malaysia’s current status is a result of the collective sacrifices made by all its people.

“Our country would not have achieved independence if not for the sacrifices and the strengths of all.

“Independence was achieved with the strength of the Malay people’s ancestors in the national struggle with the participation of the Chinese and Indians who chose to stand together.

“This unity became a new strength to for us overcome colonial rule and achieve freedom together,” he said in his speech at the National Month and Fly Jalur Gemilang 2024 launch ceremony, here, today.

He also said that, together with the Sabahans and Sarawakians, this collective effort has made Malaysia the great country it is today.

The Prime Minister also recounted how the country’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, along with his comrades Tan Sri Mohammed Tahir Tan Tong Hye and Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, had to raise funds for their mission to London, United Kingdom, to seek the country’s independence.

The Prime Minister said today, he is not asking for wealth or riches, but simply for all Malaysians to proudly wave the Jalur Gemilang.