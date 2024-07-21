KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The hearing of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor sedition case, involving two charges over his remarks about the appointment of the Selangor menteri besar and the setting up of the unity government, is scheduled to begin tomorrow at the Shah Alam High Court.

The hearing is before Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin.

Lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, representing Muhammad Sanusi, confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama today.

On July 18, 2023, the Jeneri assemblyman pleaded not guilty in the Selayang Sessions Court to the two charges and the case was transferred to the Shah Alam High Court last February 1 for trial.

Muhammad Sanusi had also submitted a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to strike out the two charges against him, but it was dismissed.

The court had also set July 23, 29 and 30, as well as August 5, 6, 9, 12, 13 and 23 to hear the case.

On both charges, Muhammad Sanusi was alleged to have uttered seditious words regarding the appointment of the Selangor menteri besar and the establishment of the unity government at a political talk at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11pm on July 11 last year.

The charges are framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama