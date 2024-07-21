ALOR SETAR, July 21 — The body of a woman, believed to have been shot, was found in the Durian Burung area, near Padang Terap, yesterday.

Padang Terap District Police Chief DSP Mulkiaman Manzar said the victim, believed to be a Thai national in her 30s, was found by passers-by on the roadside in the area.

“We received a report regarding the discovery at 7 pm. A police team was sent to the scene and found the body of a woman with gunshot wounds on the body. The body has been sent to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, for post-mortem.

“Investigations are in progress and the police are tracking the suspect who is believed to have fled,” he said in a statement here today.

The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama