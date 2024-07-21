PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — A special campaign to raise Malaysians’ awareness of the importance of healthy eating practices, through reducing sugar intake in their daily diets, called ‘Kurang Gula, Kurang Harga’, will be introduced soon, said Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh.

She said that she had held a productive engagement session with restaurant associations and industry representatives today, to draft the campaign.

Among those involved in the engagement session were the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association (Primas), the Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietor's General Association (MSCSPGA) and the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma).

“This initiative is meticulously drafted to foster a healthier lifestyle among Malaysians, while also alleviating the financial burden of medical treatments and ongoing medications for diseases linked to unhealthy and imbalanced eating habits, particularly excessive sugar consumption,” she explained.

She said that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is concerned regarding findings from the 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), which revealed that 3.6 million or one in six adults (15.6 per cent) in the country have been diagnosed with diabetes.

In response, KPDN is dedicated to implementing preventive measures, targeting both consumers and food operators, she said.

“KPDN appreciates the positive reception from all involved parties towards the ‘Kurang Gula, Kurang Harga’ campaign, which will be officially launched soon,” she added. — Bernama