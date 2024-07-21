BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 21 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued summonses to 17 express and tour buses for not having a second driver for journeys exceeding 300 kilometres or four hours in an operation early this morning.

In a post on Facebook, the Penang JPJ said the special operation targeting these vehicles was conducted for four hours starting at midnight at the Juru and Sungai Dua toll plazas.

“This is to ensure all public transportation, especially express buses, comply with traffic rules and regulations,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Penang JPJ reported that it seized 23 motorcycles and two cars driven by foreigners during the Ops Khas Pemandu Warga Asing (PeWA) operation on Jalan Permatang Pauh-Mak Mandin, near here yesterday.

The vehicles seized were driven by individuals from Pakistan, Rohingya, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Indonesia who lacked proper documents, particularly valid driving licences.

“Some 71 summonses were also issued for various offences, with the highest being for driving without a licence, followed by expired motor vehicle licences and no insurance coverage,” it said. — Bernama