KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Claims that MCA's top leadership is under pressure to leave the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, have been fabricated by certain quarters, says BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon had confirmed that the claims were baseless.

"MCA has stated that these are merely rumours created by certain parties,” he told reporters after officiating the Cheras Umno Division Meeting here yesterday.

He said BN continuously holds supreme council meetings and there have been no issues concerning any party wanting to leave or join the coalition.

Zambry, who is also a Umno Supreme Council member, added that the coalition parties always remained united, even in openly discussed political matters.

Media reports have indicated that MCA has denied these allegations, with its secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon stating that there have been no discussions within the party's top leadership regarding the matter.

Additionally, Zambry mentioned that building strong relationships between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN component parties required time and solid cooperation.

“As we can see today, the leadership level is genuinely working well together, and what has been instructed by the leadership is for us to implement this cooperation at the division level, especially in parliamentary constituencies.

“This is what we are currently doing through the Unity Government meetings, which are frequently held and chaired by the Prime Minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambry stated that Alor Setar Umno’s demand to contest the parliamentary seat in the 16th General Election was premature.

He clarified that such sentiments were often raised, not only in Alor Setar, but also in other areas involving Umno, as well as other component parties and BN allies. — Bernama