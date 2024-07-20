KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia today began with a Royal Salute steeped in military tradition by the three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The ceremony, held at the main square of Istana Negara, involved members of the Malaysian Army, Air Force and Navy, symbolising the pledge of loyalty of the national defence forces to the King as their Supreme Commander.

The event began at 9.45am as Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, proceeded to the Royal Dais, accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Once Their Majesties were on the Royal Dais, the King was accorded the Royal Salute by the Main Guard of Honour mounted by four officers and 103 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (1 RAMD) led by Major Muhammad Fikri Senan, who also carried the Royal Standard of the King and the regimental flag.

Simultaneously, the national anthem was played by the Central Band of the RAMD and the Royal Standard of the King was hoisted.

Sultan Ibrahim, clad in the ‘Muskat’ or the official dress of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, then inspected the Main Guard of Honour and saluted as he passed by the standards.

Once the inspection was completed, His Majesty was accorded the second Royal Salute and the national anthem was played again.

Their Majesties then descended from the Royal Dais and proceeded to Dewan Seri Maharaja for the installation ceremony.

On January 31, Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office to reign as the 17th King of Malaysia for the next five years. — Bernama