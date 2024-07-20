KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his condolences to the people of Vietnam on the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong yesterday.

Anwar, in his Facebook posting, said the passing of Nguyen Phu Trong had left an unfathomable void.

“His vision of preserving strategic autonomy and promoting good governance in Vietnam resonated deeply with me when we met in Hanoi in July 2023.

“General Secretary Trọng's soaring vision for Vietnam-Malaysia relations will endure. His legacy will inspire future generations in Vietnam and across South-east Asia.

“My heartfelt thoughts are with those closest to him — his family, friends and colleagues — during this time of loss,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Nguyen Phu Trong, 80, passed away due to old age and after a period of severe illness. — Bernama