KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 (Bernama) — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim, the King, on the occasion of his installation ceremony today.

“May Allah SWT bless the reign of Your Majesty and continue to uphold the highest position within the nation’s Constitution, in line with the royal institution’s role as the protector of Islam and a symbol of unity and prosperity for all ethnic groups in the country,” he said in a Facebook post today.

On behalf of all Malaysians, the prime minister also expressed unwavering loyalty and allegiance to the constitutional monarchy.

The coronation of the 17th King is taking place at the Balairung Seri, Istana Negara today, with hundreds of guests in attendance, including Malay Rulers, state governors, Cabinet ministers, the foreign diplomatic community, and key national leaders.

On January 31, Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office to reign as the 17th King of Malaysia for the next five years. — Bernama