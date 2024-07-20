KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah have entered the Balairung Seri (Throne Hall) of Istana Negara to begin the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia.

The King, wearing the ‘Muskat’, the official dress of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and the Queen, looking elegant in a golden Kurung Johor outfit, attracted the attention of the guests as they walked past them to sit on the throne.

The sounds of the nafiri (trumpet) by the Malaysian and the tune of “Raja Berangkat” played by the Nobat (Royal Orchestra) of Perak reverberated in the hall, as the royal couple entered a ceremony full of traditions of the Malaysian monarchy.

The Grand Chamberlain Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini then approached to seek the consent of His Majesty to begin the ceremony.

Approximately 700 guests, including the Malay Rulers, governors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and foreign dignitaries and leaders attended the ceremony, which was streamed live on national television.

Sultan Ibrahim, who continued the second round of the Malay monarch rotation system practised since the country’s independence in 1957, took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on January 31.

His Majesty replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose reign as the 16th King ended on January 30. — Bernama