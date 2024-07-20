KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that stern action will be enforced against individuals, particularly social media users, who engage in speculations and false comments that threaten the safety of others.

He stressed that sending messages and speculating about an issue to the point of slander, threats, or cyberbullying constitutes a criminal offence.

Individuals engaging in such actions may face prosecution under Sections 500 and 506 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988, he said.

“I urge the public, especially social media users, to refrain from posting false comments and making baseless speculations, as this can lead to defamation. The police will take action if they receive a report... Subsequently, will be charged in court. Please allow the police to conduct their investigations properly,” he advised when contacted.

Razarudin stressed that the police view the misuse of social media very seriously, especially when it leads to defamation against individuals.

He highlighted the current issue of rampant speculations on social media, where individuals are subjected to insults, particularly in the ongoing case concerning the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah.

Razarudin explained that such actions not only disturb the emotions of those involved but also place undue pressure on their families.

“This constitutes cyberbullying and is a grave concern. We do not want to see cyberbullying leading to tragic outcomes, as witnessed in recent cases involving a TikTok influencer,” he asserted.

He urged individuals who feel they are being bullied on social media to come forward and report their experiences to the authorities.

Razarudin further explained that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department and the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, is working closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Ministry of Communications in studying stricter measures to combat cyberbullying.

He also noted that PDRM and the Ministry of Communications have established a committee tasked with reviewing and proposing new legislative measures to address these issues in the future. — Bernama