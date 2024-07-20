KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Local social media feeds flooded with congratulatory and salutations messages to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia comes to an end.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), phrases such as ‘Daulat Tuanku’, ‘His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’ and ‘King of Malaysia’ entered the top 10 trending topics since this morning.

While on Facebook, over 14,000 people are currently talking about the Installation Ceremony with ‘Daulat Tuanku’ being the keyword used.

Phrases such as Daulat Tuanku, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim were amongst the trending keywords on social media platform X currently. — Screenshot via X

Corporate bodies and local businesses from airlines to local hypermarkets and other media entities and foreign delegates were also seen sharing their salutations to Sultan Ibrahim.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah were in attendance at the Balairung Seri (Throne Hall) of Istana Negara this morning for the Installation Ceremony.

Daulat Tuanku!



We honour His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on the occasion of His Majesty’s installation as the 17th King of Malaysia on 20 July 2024.



May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala bless Your Majesty’s reign



With sincerest reverence from Malaysia Airlines. pic.twitter.com/GfgIhaP2fH July 20, 2024

Congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on his installation as The 17th King of Malaysia. #DaulatTuanku pic.twitter.com/Bl11S0KnIb — U.S. Embassy Kuala Lumpur (@usembassykl) July 20, 2024

Approximately 700 guests, including the Malay Rulers, governors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as well as foreign dignitaries and leaders attended the ceremony, which was streamed live on national television.

Sultan Ibrahim, who continued the second round of the Malay monarch rotation system practised since the country’s independence in 1957, took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on January 31.

His Majesty succeeds Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose reign as the 16th King ended on January 30.