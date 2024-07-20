CYBERJAYA, July 20 — Over 5,000 people are expected to attend the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 launch ceremony at Cyber Event Hall in Cyberjaya here on Sunday.

Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said this year’s programme would be based on a carnival concept offering various exciting activities.

“Several new events will be introduced this year. For example, we have choral speaking.

“This segment will talk about the major initiatives and policies implemented by the MADANI government for the people’s welfare and prosperity,” he said after reviewing the rehearsal for the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 launch ceremony yesterday.

As for yesterday’s rehearsal, he said that preparation for Sunday’s launch was at 95 per cent.

He also invited the public to turn up in droves to enliven the launch.

“We hope many will turn up with their families and friends. Come and join the event. It’s your loss if you sit at home as you’ll miss out on all the merriment here.

“This year’s launch is based on a carnival concept, so everyone must come and feel it for us to make the National Month celebration a livelier affair,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to inaugurate the launch event, which will also be attended by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

At the event, the prime minister will also flag off the 2024 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy involving 65 vehicles and 90 participants from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Suzuki V-Strom Malaysia Club and related agencies.

Among the activities to be held at the launch are the Kita MADANI x HKHM 2024 Carnival, MADANI Community Retreat, RAHMAH Sales and MADANI Agro Sales Programmes.

Free shuttle bus services will also be provided throughout the launch ceremony at 30-minute intervals, depending on traffic conditions, from 8 am to 5.30 pm. — Bernama



