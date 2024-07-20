KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The gambir and black pepper motifs that are synonymous with Johor are being used for the first time to decorate the headdress, known as “tengkolok” or “destar”, of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim at his Installation Ceremony at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Negara today.

Gambir and black pepper were popular commodities during the era of Sultan Abu Bakar and were considered to bring luck and wealth to the state.

The motif is still used on government documents and in the design of buildings in the state, such as the Johor Palace.

During the installation ceremony, His Majesty also wore a black songket “bengkung’ (waistband) with a similar motif.

The “tengkolok” worn by His Majesty is folded in the style called “Dendam Tak Sudah” as used by the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong

The headdress, of black songket cloth embroidered with gold thread, not only complements the grandeur of the attire of the Malay Rulers, but caries a meaning to it.

The “Dendam Tak Sudah” style of folding the headgear, which originates from Negeri Sembilan, is closely linked to life and human nature.

Pinned at the front of the headdress is a crescent and a star made of white gold, which is symbolic of power and sovereignty. — Bernama