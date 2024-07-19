KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — There is mounting pressure within MCA to leave the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition after 72 years.

According to Malaysiakini grassroots members feel that BN, currently led by Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has sidelined MCA within the government.

“The grassroots are urging the MCA leadership to decide to leave BN,” a source told Malaysiakini, highlighting the coalition’s diminishing relevance to MCA.

The report said despite this internal pressure, MCA’s leadership has not yet made a definitive decision.

Malay Mail is requesting verification and further comments from MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

The pressure on MCA intensified following Zahid’s statement that BN would continue its cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming GE16. This ongoing alliance with PH has not been well received by many within MCA, particularly over issues like seat distribution.

“For Umno, they secured 26 parliamentary seats in GE15 and retained a substantial portion of the 73 seats won by Perikatan Nasional. Meanwhile, MCA only won two seats and faces potential clashes with PKR and DAP over future seat allocations,” the source was quoted as saying.

In the November 2022 15th general election, MCA’s performance was disappointing, winning only the Ayer Hitam and Tanjung Piai seats.

The party also abstained from contesting in last year’s state election due to unresolved seat distribution disputes with PH.