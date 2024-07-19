BUTTERWORTH, July 19 — A restaurant worker was charged at the Sessions Court here today for the possession of materials related to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) last month.

Muhammad Zul Khairi Mohamad Nasir, 33, nodded after the charge was read before Judge Noor Aini Yusof, but no plea was recorded, however, as the case is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Muhammad Zul Khairi is accused of possessing materials related to the IS terrorist group on his mobile phone in Sungai Dua here at 9.35am on June 23.

He is charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison term of seven years or a fine, and mandates the forfeiture of any such materials, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Syafinas Shabudin appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court transferred the case to the Kuala Lumpur High Court and scheduled August 19 for the next mention. — Bernama