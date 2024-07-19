KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Sessions Court here was told today that a total of RM404,990.90 was deposited into the Maybank account of former Perlis menteri besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man in 2014 and 2015.

Maybank Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman branch assistant manager at Wisma FGV, Hasimah Hassim, 54, said the money was deposited into Azlan’s Maybank account through two checks from Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours (W) Sdn Bhd, national news agency Bernama reported today.

“I confirm that a check worth RM208,339.90 was deposited into Azlan’s Maybank account on February 19, 2014, and another check worth RM196,651 on February 9, 2015, from the same company,” the third prosecution witness was quoted by Bernama as saying.

She said this while reading her witness statement on the second day of the trial of the former Bintong assemblyman, who faces 10 charges of submitting false claims and receiving money from illegal activities.

Hasimah, who has been in the banking sector since 1993, also confirmed that Azlan opened an account with the bank in 1985.

However, when asked by Azlan’s lawyer Burhanudeen Abdul Wahid whether the documents used to open the account were original, Hasimah said that they were not original documents because the address filled in was the official residence of the Perlis Menteri Besar, whereas Azlan had not held that position at the time.

“The document is not original. Since the account was opened in 1985, the bank does not have any documents on a change in address,” Hasimah replied.

Asked by Prosecuting Officer Mohammad Shaiful Nasir to explain about the original documents used for opening the account, Hasimah said there were no original forms, only computer printouts from Maybank’s system.

Azlan, 65, faces five charges related to false claims for overseas leave amounting to over RM1.18 million, allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office, State Legislative Assembly Complex, Persiaran Wawasan, Kangar between December 2013 and December 2017.

This involved quoted prices for flight tickets to London, United Kingdom, and invoices from travel companies Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours (W) Sdn Bhd and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, said Bernama.

He is charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and can be punished under Section 24(2) of the same act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Earlier, Azlan pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to five charges of receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM1.06 million, between February 19, 2014, and December 2017, at Maybank’s Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman branch, CIMB Bank’s Putrajaya branch, and Sheraton Imperial Hotel here.

He is charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a fine of five times the value of the proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi will resume on August 1.