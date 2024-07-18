KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Police uncovered a cocaine processing laboratory and arrested three individuals, including a man and his wife, in two raids in Cheras here on Tuesday (July 16).

Police also seized 44.93 kilogrammes (kg) of cocaine worth an estimated RM9 million in the raids conducted by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) in collaboration with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said that in the 10 pm operation, the man and his wife, both aged 41, were arrested at a condominium unit in Jalan Cheras, Batu 5, near here.

“Upon searching the unit, police found 44.93kg of cocaine and 52.5 litres of chemicals kept in bottles.

“Preliminary investigations found that the man acted as a runner while his wife managed the supply and processed the drugs,” he told a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters today.

Khaw said preliminary investigations also found that the couple had rented the unit, which is believed to have been used as a store and cocaine processing laboratory, since February for RM2,350 a month.

Following their arrest, Khaw said police then detained a 38-year-old man, also acting as a runner for the syndicate, at an apartment in Taman Kasturi, Cheras and seized 1kg of chemical powder from the unit.

He said preliminary investigations found that the syndicate, which has been active since early this year, had used the premises as a place to process and store cocaine before being distributed to overseas markets via air transport.

He added that one of the suspects tested positive for ketamine and had eight prior records involving criminal and drug offences.

“The man and his wife have been remanded for seven days until Tuesday (July 23) while the other man has been remanded for four days until Saturday (July 20),” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama



