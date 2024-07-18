PEKAN, July 18 — The body of the late Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah was buried at 5.20pm at Kampung Nyiur Manis Cemetery, here today.

The van carrying the body of a former student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) arrived at the cemetery at 4.55pm after being brought from the Forensic Department of Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor.

The burial ceremony of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was attended by the victim’s family members, friends and villagers.

Pahang State Investment, Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib representing the state government was also present at the ceremony.

The body of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, at about 6 pm, on Monday.

Nur Farah Kartini has been reported missing since July 10, after delivering a rental car to a customer.

Following that, a 26-year-old man who is also a policeman in Perak was arrested and remanded until July 22 to assist in the investigation related to the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama