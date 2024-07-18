KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Ministry of Communications and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are cooperating to eradicate various cyber issues, said its minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the issues include fraud, online gambling, sexual grooming, and cyberbullying.

“I appreciate the excellent collaboration between the PDRM, particularly the Criminal Investigation Department, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on this matter,” he said in a post on X today.

The post also featured Fahmi’s meeting with the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, and his delegation.

Fahmi noted that social media can have both direct and indirect negative impacts on some users, leading to stress and severe depression.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring a safer digital landscape,” he added. — Bernama