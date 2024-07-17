KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has reportedly rebuffed the proposal by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for him to be made party secretary-general.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that the Selangor Bersatu chief had told several division leaders that he would turn down the offer.

“Azmin rejected the post as a matter of principle and said he wanted to focus on Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) goal of wresting Selangor [from Pakatan Harapan] in the next general election.

“But there had been rumours that Azmin was not keen on a ‘downgrade’,” one of the anonymous sources told FMT.

Azmin was previously a deputy president in PKR before leaving the party — a post seen to be of a higher status than the secretary-general.

Malay Mail is attempting to verify the report with Azmin.

Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, on July 13, announced that the Azmin would be offered the post as current party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was set to assume the position of deputy president.

The move was reportedly in recognition of Azmin’s leadership and capabilities as the state chapter chief in his role as the Opposition Leader in the Selangor Legislative Assembly.

Bersatu is slated to hold its internal party election towards the end of the year.



