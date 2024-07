KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Malaysia’s finance minister II said today it was not a good time to reintroduce a broad-based goods and services tax, as many citizens were struggling with rising costs.

“As such, the government will prioritise improving the existing tax system and introduce taxes that will not burden vulnerable groups before assessing whether there is a need to introduce a new consumption tax,” Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan told Parliament. — Reuters