KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 – Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) M. Kulasegaran has reportedly conceded that online harassment affects people from all walks of life, including politicians.

As an example, Kulasegaran revealed that he was recently accused of having an affair with a young woman in a video circulated on TikTok.

“In Tamil, they claimed that I was enjoying myself with a young woman and not dating people of my age,” he was quoted telling the Dewan Rakyat by The Star.

“But they did not realise that this young woman is actually my wife. I’ve received many such TikTok videos forwarded to me,” Kulasegaran related while debating the Oaths and Affirmations (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Kulasegaran said he was advised by many people to uphold his image as a deputy minister, despite the false allegations.

“My wife was upset. But, in my opinion, politicians have higher resistance,” he reportedly said.

Kulasegaran had earlier told the Parliament that Putrajaya is reviewing its draft for laws to tackle cyberbullies.

“We will take into account the views of all, including [academics]. Their views will be included in the new law to address cyber-bullying offences,” he reportedly said.

Last week, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it welcomes the government’s announcement to look into amending existing laws including the Penal Code, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and to consider the need to draft or create new acts to deal with the issue of cyberbullying.

MCMC said the announcement sends an important signal that the government is committed and serious in dealing with the problem of cyberbullying that has resulted in loss of life.