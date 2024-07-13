KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) welcomes the government's announcement to look into amending existing laws including the Penal Code, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and to consider the need to draft or create new acts to deal with the issue of cyberbullying.

MCMC in a statement today said the announcement sends an important signal that the government is committed and serious in dealing with the problem of cyberbullying that has resulted in loss of life.

“The move will also enable the authorities to carry out enforcement more effectively in addition to bringing those involved to court and thus providing appropriate defence to those affected,” according to the statement.

MCMC also said that the commission and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will review the standard operating procedure (SOP) to facilitate the process of filing cyberbullying complaints.

“The synergy with the PDRM will also be strengthened to ensure that this initiative is effective and has an impact on the people.

“MCMC and the Ministry of Communications are also planning to organise a series of tours throughout the country to disseminate messages and modules to prevent cyberbullying among all levels of people,” according to the statement.

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil yesterday said in an effort to deal with the problem of cyberbullying on social media platforms, the Ministry of Communications will examine amendments to existing laws under the Penal Code as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 apart from other related laws.

Fahmi said his party will also examine if there is a need to create or enact a new act specifically for cyberbullying. — Bernama



