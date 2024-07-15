KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Fourteen roads in the city will be temporarily closed in stages to ensure smooth traffic flow for the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara this Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department would mobilise 387 traffic personnel for the purpose, including escorting dignitaries, controlling traffic and enforcing traffic rules and regulations.

He said the 14 roads involved are Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Sultan Iskandar Expressway, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Jalan Semantan, Jalan Damansara, Jalan Istana, Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway, Jalan Kuching (southbound), Dato Onn Roundabout and Jalan Parlimen.

“These roads will be temporarily closed in stages starting at 8 am for the installation ceremony and later at 8 pm for the Royal Banquet,” he said in a statement today.

He said the temporary closure of the roads is to allow the royal guests to arrive on time for the events, and that the roads will be reopened immediately after they pass through.

Rusdi also advised road users not to use the roads involved to avoid traffic congestion and to follow the instructions of the traffic police officers on duty at the locations.

For enquiries and further information, the public can call Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the JSPT Kuala Lumpur Hotline at 03-20260267/69 or any nearest police station, he added. — Bernama





