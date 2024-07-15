KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Former Foreign Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Mohamad, died of old age today at his residence in Cyberjaya, Selangor. He was 81.

According to family members who informed Bernama, Abdul Kadir died at around 7am.

The funeral prayers will be held at the Putrajaya Mosque after the Zohor prayers, followed by burial at the national cemetery in Precinct 20, Putrajaya.

Abdul Kadir served as secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry from 1996 until his retirement in 2001.

Advertisement

He joined the Malaysian Diplomatic Service in 1968 and held various positions within the ministry in Kuala Lumpur, as well as in Malaysian Diplomatic Missions in New York, Saigon, Brussels, Washington and Islamabad.

After retiring, Abdul Kadir was reappointed as ambassador-at-large based in the Foreign Ministry. He played a key role as the head of the Malaysian team in preparation of the case for Pulau Ligitan and Pulau Sipadan in the dispute with Indonesia.

As Malaysia’s Agent at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), he led the Legal Team that successfully argued Malaysia’s case, resulting in a favourable outcome at the World Court in 2002.

Advertisement

He served as adviser for Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister of Malaysia when Datuk Seri Abdullah Ahmad Badawi assumed office as prime minister on October 31, 2003.

In 2007, Abdul Kadir represented Malaysia as its agent at the ICJ for the dispute with Singapore over sovereign ownership of Pulau Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge. — Bernama