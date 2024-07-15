SHAH ALAM, July 15 — The Shah Alam Sessions Court fined KK Mart and one of its suppliers Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd RM60,000 each over the socks bearing the word Allah scandal.

This is after both companies pled guilty to amended charges for causing religious offence, Malaysiakini reported.

KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui walked free from criminal charges in the same case.

The court had granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal (DAA) to Chai, Loh and three company directors.

According to Malaysiakini the accused’s counsel David Gurupatham confirmed the outcome of proceedings before judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir.

The lawyer said that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) agreed with his clients’ letter of representation, with the prosecution team today applying for the withdrawal of charges via discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

The counsel added, however, that the defence team argued the case is suitable for full acquittal, with the criminal court agreeing to this.

On March 26, Chai and Loh, as directors of KK Mart, claimed trial on the charge of intentionally hurting the religious feelings of others.

The duo was accused of committing the offence at an outlet in Bandar Sunway, Selangor, at 6.30am on March 13.

The charge was framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which specifies imprisonment up to a year, a fine, or both.

Before the same Sessions Court, Xin Jian Chang directors Soh Chin Huat, Goh Li Huay, and Soh Hui San faced a charge of conspiring to intentionally wound the religious sensitivities of Muslims, Malaysiakini reported.

Soh, 61, and Goh, 62, and their 36-year-old daughter Hui San, claimed trial for committing the offence at the same place, time, and date.

The trio was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read with Section 298 of the same code, which provides for a prison sentence not exceeding a year, a fine, or both.