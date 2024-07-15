KUANTAN, July 15 — The Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) has denied allegations of internal problems between the youth wing of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and the Umno Youth.

Its chief Adam Adli Abd Halim said differences in opinions were normal in politics.

“There are no issues... it’s common to have differing views,” he told reporters after attending the Pahang-level Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (JOM) 2024 programme at Dewan Datuk Sri Abdul Manan Ismail here yesterday.

Advertisement

He was commenting on the exchange of statements between AMK and Umno Youth following the Sungai Bakap state by-election in Penang on July 6.

Meanwhile, Adam Adli said that during the Kembara JOM programme, the cost of living, employment opportunities, and education were among the main issues raised by the youths in the nine states, including Pahang.

The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister said that all feedback and opinions from the youths throughout the programme would be taken seriously by the ministry and would be compiled to help formulate future policies.

Advertisement

“For the ministry, the Kembara JOM platform is a way for us to gather direct input. We conduct surveys, collect opinions through dialogues, and also take surveys via QR codes to be summarised, especially for the upcoming budget,” he said.

Adam Adli added that the programme was an initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports through the Registrar of Youth Office (ROY) and the Department of Youth and Sports to allow stakeholders to provide feedback and views directly on the draft Youth Leadership Transition Plan to the ministry’s top leadership.

According to him, the feedback and opinions gathered would be used to finalise the plan, which will drive the implementation of amendments to the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act 2007 (Act 668).