KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe made an official visit to Sapangar Bay Container Port yesterday to get a detailed briefing from Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd on the recent port congestion.

Phoong has taken significant initiatives to address this problem, playing a proactive role in mitigating the crisis.

He thanked Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for his guidance and entrusting him to handle the issue.

“I am determined to find a win-win situation, particularly with the shipping liners, to ensure that the congestion surcharge is not imposed, as it would greatly harm Sabah’s economy and lead to inflation affecting Sabahans,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Phoong and his delegation were welcomed by the Managing Director of Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd, Datuk Ng Kiat Min.

“To tackle the pressing issue of port congestion, the port management has taken several decisive measures, including the temporary relocation of Roll-On/Roll-Off (RORO) operations back to Kota Kinabalu Port,” said Phoong.

“In addition, the port management is working diligently to optimize the container yard layout, ensuring that space and resources are used more efficiently.”

Phoong further shared that to increase productivity, additional manpower from third-party sources has been brought in.

“This move aims to increase the number of trailers available, thereby enhancing crane productivity and demonstrating a strong commitment to resolving the congestion promptly,” he said.

Recently, Phoong engaged with key stakeholders and expressed his confidence that these measures would significantly ease the congestion.

He believes that the swift actions taken by the port management will soon resolve the issue.

As a result, he is confident that the surcharge proposed earlier by shipping companies will not be imposed, given the immediate and effective measures implemented.

Phoong reiterated his commitment to addressing the port congestion issue and assured all stakeholders that the ministry fully supports the initiatives undertaken by Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd.

He is optimistic that the collaborative efforts will lead to a swift resolution, benefiting the entire port community and ensuring smooth and efficient operations. — The Borneo Post