SERDANG, July 14 — The federal government has approved RM31.7 million for 317 Felda land schemes under the Madani Community Prosperity Programme better known as Sejati Madani.

Announcing the fund, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the programme has boosted economic activities at the grassroots level.

“The community is given the freedom to deliberate and decide on key sectors such as agriculture and food, sewing and crafts, herbs and health, tourism and hospitality, as well as green and recycling activities.

“Therefore, the government is pleased to approve RM31.7 million for 317 Felda land scheme,” he said in his speech before thousands of farmers at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park here to mark Felda Settlers’ Day today.

He also said that he is hopeful that the initiative will have a positive impact on the Felda community.

Anwar urged Felda to adopt a community-centred approach in managing the Felda Investment Cooperative to help oversee settlers’ funds.

He also added that the funds should be managed efficiently by the cooperative and monitored by Felda without interference in effective fund management, to avoid any form of misappropriation.

The Sejati Madani initiative aims to boost community-level economic activities and increase income by providing up to RM100,000 in funds to eligible communities.

This programme represents government assistance intended to empower communities through socio-economic enhancement activities.