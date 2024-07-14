SERDANG, July 14 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said the government is committed to introducing tahfiz schools in Felda areas to train more professionals in technical fields.

Zahid said that the Felda generation must adopt an urban and modern mindset while maintaining their rural spirit.

“Our transformation efforts include both physical and spiritual development. I am committed to introducing tahfiz schools in Felda areas, aiming to turn huffaz into professionals in technical fields,” he said.

Huffaz are Muslims who have memorised the Quran by heart.

“Currently, there are huffaz who have taken TVET courses in aviation and become engineers,” he said during his speech at Felda Settlers’ Day 2024 today.

The deputy prime minister said that there are 17 tahfiz schools who collaborated with local universities to enable students to enter Universiti Kuala Lumpur through MARA.

Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said education for children in Felda areas will be expanded by introducing Kemas kindergartens and early education programmes focused on Quran memorisation.

“We want the Felda generation to think like residents of New York or any other major city while keeping their rural values,” said Zahid.

“We must balance worldly and spiritual aspects,” he added.