SERDANG, July 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an additional allocation of RM100 million for Felda to cover operating costs due to the targeted diesel subsidy.

He said that the assistance is meant for targeted groups in need, including smallholders.

“Considering the additional financial implications for Felda amounting to RM121.6 million per year due to the increase in diesel prices, the government will provide an additional subsidy allocation of around RM100 million to Felda to cover any increase in farm operating costs due to diesel,” he said during his speech at Felda Settlers’ Day 2024 today.

He said this measure was taken to ensure that the income of Felda settlers is not affected in any way.

He also said the government might not fully understand the issues and challenges of individual groups, and so they were invited to discuss their difficulties with the government.

Anwar explained that the funding for Felda was allocated after Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek highlighted the settlers’ hardships last Friday, caused by increased plantation operating costs due to the diesel subsidy rationalisation.