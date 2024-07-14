KOTA BARU, July 14 — The Kelantan government is waiting for a detailed report from the state Education Department (JPN) regarding claims of secondary school students using vapes containing ‘magic mushroom’ liquid.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said his office contacted the department last week to ascertain the number of students involved and find ways to stop the problem from spreading.

He said the administration of the Kelantan Islamic Foundation (YIK) schools has also been asked to investigate whether their pupils are engaging in similar activities.

“This is something new, and sometimes students are unaware that it is a banned substance. Parents also find it difficult to detect the presence of these vapes,” he told reporters after the 2023 Excellence Awards Ceremony at the YIK Main Hall, Bandar Baru Tunjung, here today.

Mohamed Fadzli said the state’s special task force would also discuss the matter to address the situation.

On July 9, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the Dewan Rakyat that a study conducted by Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital involving 152 students in Kelantan found that 65 per cent of them had used vapes mixed with magic mushroom liquid, which is considered more concerning than methamphetamine and syabu drugs.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Fadzli said the state government has allocated over RM8 million through the Kelantan Government Incentive Award since 2006, which has benefited 16,388 students.

“Students who excel in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia and Sijil Menengah Ugama examinations are eligible for a cash award of RM500.

“This incentive is not limited to Kelantanese students within the state but is also available for those studying outside Kelantan. We hope this incentive will motivate them to continue striving for excellence,” he said. — Bernama