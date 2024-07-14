KANGAR, July 14 — The practice of requiring new university students to undergo health screenings including HIV testing has been in place for some time, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said it is a standard procedure for students to submit medical reports when enrolling at institutions of higher learning (IPT) in the country.

“This has already been done before but this time it has been publicised, perhaps due to discussions at the parliamentary level asking about the numbers and so on.

“The process involved is from a medical standpoint; medical reports for students entering university are all done, so it’s not something new,” he told reporters briefly after opening the Kangar Umno division delegates meeting today.

Zambry, an Umno supreme council member, was asked about a news portal report urging universities to mandate HIV testing for new students following an increase in cases involving those in the 18 to 25 age group.

In the report, University of Malaya Students Union interim president Nazirah Abdullah was quoted as saying that the spread of HIV cases has not been effectively tackled at the campus level due to a lack of effort in formulating policies and implementing awareness programmes for students.

This call follows media reports on July 4 highlighting statements made by Zambry in Parliament regarding a worrying trend in HIV infections among students aged 18 to 25 at local higher education institutions.

Zambry said data from the Ministry of Health shows there has been an increase in cases from 2021 to 2023.

In 2020, a total of 214 students from public and private institutions were reported to have HIV. However, the number decreased to 186 cases in 2021, rose to 221 in 2022 and increased further to 244 cases last year. — Bernama