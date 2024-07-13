PETALING JAYA, July 13 — Power outages have hit several areas around Klang due to issues at the main distribution substation in Kota Kemuning today.

It is understood that the outage was first reported just before 1pm today.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) issued a notice on its TNB CareLine Facebook page stating that its technical team is currently on site to carry out necessary repairs.

“There is currently a power supply disruption in several areas around Klang, Selangor due to issues at the Kota Kemuning Main Distribution Board (PPU).

“Our technical team is on-site to rectify the electrical supply issue. We appreciate your patience and regret any inconvenience caused,” the brief post read.

Earlier, power supply around the Ampang area was also disrupted around noon as there were also issues of the Pandan Maju main substation. The issue has since been resolved at around 1.40pm.

