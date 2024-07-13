KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Power supply in several parts of Ampang and Klang has now been fully restored, following disruptions that began at around noon today.

In a short Facebook statement, TNB Chief Grid Officer Hasmarizal Hassan said power supply to the affected areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, which experienced disruptions, were fully restored at 1:04pm.

“Based on initial checks, the cause of the disruption was due to issues at the Pandan Maju Main Intake Substation (PMU) and the Kota Kemuning Main Distribution Substation (PPU).

“Although the supply has been fully restored, TNB's technical team remains on-site to monitor the situation.

“We apologise for any inconvenience experienced by users during this disruption,” he said in the post that was shared on the utility company’s TNB CareLine Facebook page this afternoon.

The statement also said that users who wish to provide feedback related to this incident can contact TNB Careline at 15454 or send a private message on TNB Careline's Facebook page or on X @Tenaga_Nasional.