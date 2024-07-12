JOHOR BARU, July 12 — The reminder by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, to political leaders in Johor to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of the people instead of engaging in politics has successfully shifted the focus of all parties towards the state’s development, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said Sultan Ibrahim wanted state leaders to always pay attention to political stability and harmony among the diverse communities, as these are crucial to drawing foreign investors to the state.

“His Majesty constantly reminds state assemblymen to deliver the best service and to campaign only during elections.

“His Majesty also reminded Members of Parliament to solve issues in their respective constituencies within the timeframe entrusted by the people,” he said during an interview at his official residence in Saujana, here recently.

According to Onn Hafiz, under Sultan Ibrahim’s rule, Johor became an economic powerhouse in the country through foreign investments recorded for the past few years.

“Before His Majesty was installed as the King of Malaysia, I would seek audience with him every week to discuss the state’s progress in economy, tourism, cleanliness and people’s welfare,” he said, adding that Sultan Ibrahim constantly advised the state leaders to do their best for the people of Johor.

Onn Hafiz, who took the helm as the 19th Johor Menteri Besar on March 15, 2022, said Sultan Ibrahim’s administrative style had proven effective. In 2022, the state attracted RM70.6 million in investments in various sectors, the highest in the country.

“In terms of foreign direct investments (FDI), import and export, the Johor economy is among the best in the country. This is because of the stability in Johor, not only in political aspects but also in the Royal Institution, which always ensures overall stability, resulting in investor confidence.

“The people also trust the state leadership. The symbiotic relationship in Johor is excellent and stable under His Majesty’s rule,” he said.

On May 16, State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han reported that Johor recorded RM31 billion in FDI last year, most of which was driven by the service sector.

Lee said the state also recorded RM12.05 billion in direct domestic investment last year, with the service sector contributing RM6.86 billion and the manufacturing sector RM5.18 billion.

In conjunction with the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara on July 20, Bernama TV will broadcast a documentary Di Sebalik Mahkota on July 19.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on January 31. — Bernama