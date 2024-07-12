KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The public will have the opportunity to see the Royal Regalia, which will be carried ceremoniously by Panglima, Hulubalang and Dang Perwara (warriors, aides-de-camp and ladies-in-waiting) during the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara on July 20.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the sword, the long keris, and sundang (a type of keris) are three traditional Malay weapons which form part of the royal regalia, as well as the yellow umbrellas and tombak berambu (fringed-collared spears).

“The royal regalia are symbols of the King’s power and the country’s sovereignty. For Malaysia, which upholds the constitutional monarchy system with the King as the Supreme Head of State, these royal regalia have been inherited from ruler to ruler since the country’s independence,” the post read.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.

Seven events have been lined up in conjunction with the King’s highly symbolic installation ceremony that occurs once every five years.

The events will begin with the Yasin Recital and ‘Doa Selamat’ at Masjid Negara on July 18; followed by the Special Friday Sermon and Prayers, also at Masjid Negara, the following day.

The Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King will be held in the morning on July 20, which will be followed by a Royal Banquet in the evening.

Also lined up is the Queen Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah’s visit to the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak on July 23; the ‘Raja Kita’ (Our King) exhibition at Muzium Negara on July 25, and the Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara on July 27. — Bernama





