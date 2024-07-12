KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The Malaysia Higher Education Plan 2026-2035 is being drafted and is expected to be completed by the end of the year to replace the current blueprint that will end next year, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said.

He added that the new plan would outline the direction of the national higher education in line with the development of current technology for the next decade.

“With the needs of a digital world and industry-based education, we need to prepare early and determine the direction of the national higher education for the next 10 years.

“So, we need to look at how to make it adaptable from various aspects,” he told reporters after chairing an advisory committee meeting on the plan here yesterday.

Advertisement

Zambry said his ministry was having several engagement sessions with stakeholders and target groups regarding the plan to ensure that the document would be comprehensive and inclusive.

On yesterday’s meeting, he said a group of experts had provided their views and presented a brief summary on the strategies, needs and challenges that needed to be outlined in the plan.

He also said that the public could contribute their ideas and views on the plan through a national survey currently being conducted by his ministry that can be accessed through the following link: https://forms.gle/fG3JpxF4zSWk4uEh7. — Bernama

Advertisement