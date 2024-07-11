KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) has left it to the police to investigate the case of two boys allegedly consuming rat poison-laced crackers (keropok) in Kampung Padang Ubi, Kulim, Kedah, stated Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the Ministry has provided support and counselling services to the family of the victims.

‘The Social Welfare Department has visited them. Our role is to offer support and counselling and to calm the situation.

‘The police are handling the investigation,’ she told reporters after launching the Sixth Malaysian Population and Family Survey (KPKM-6) 2024 here today.

She urged community leaders to remind residents to avoid actions that could endanger children and stressed the importance of learning from this incident.

‘I am deeply saddened by the death of one of the children. We pray for the recovery of the surviving sibling,” she added.

Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufian, 3, died while receiving treatment in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Penang Hospital at 8.30 am yesterday, while his brother, Muhammad Luth Syauqi, 2, is still warded in the same unit.

Earlier reports indicated that the two brothers were critically ill after eating crackers suspected of being laced with rat poison last Sunday.

Their mother found the boys vomiting and foaming at the mouth at 11 am.

The boys are believed to have taken a packet of crackers that had been hung on a wire fence near the house, intended to trap monkeys. — Bernama